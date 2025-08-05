If you’re searching for scenic places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, then look no further.
I‘ve lived in Derbyshire for several years and these are some of the prettiest towns and villages that I’ve been to – all of which are perfect to explore over the coming weeks.
The full list of my recommendations can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?
1. Best places to visit this summer
These are some of my favourite towns and villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District - perfect destinations for anyone visiting the area this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Bakewell
Bakewell is one of the most popular tourist hotspots across the Peak District - with plenty of places to shop, eat and drink across the town this summer. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. New Mills
Visitors to New Mills can stroll along the Millennium Walkway, which stretches over the River Goyt and takes you to the Torrs Riverside Park. After taking in the scenery, there are plenty of great places to eat and drink across the town - including A Tavola, Pride of the Peaks and Torr Vale Tap. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Baslow
Baslow is only a two mile walk from Chatsworth House, and this picturesque village is the perfect place to visit if you want a drink and a bite to eat after visiting the famous estate. It is home to a number of great pubs - including The Wheatsheaf, the Prince of Wales and the Devonshire Arms. Photo: Brian Eyre
