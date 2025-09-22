I live in Derbyshire and these are 11 of the best things about the county – marking Derbyshire Day by celebrating the area’s stunning scenery, great pubs and remarkable history

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
We’re celebrating Derbyshire Day by choosing 11 of the best things about the county – including popular attractions, beauty spots and great places to eat and drink.

Derbyshire Day takes place today (Monday, September 22), and to mark the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best things about Derbyshire – from the county’s unrivalled scenery to its many great pubs and restaurants.

The full list can be found below – is there anything else you think should be included?

These are some of the best things about life in Derbyshire.

1. Best things about Derbyshire

Wherever you find yourself across Derbyshire, you’re almost guaranteed to be close to some beautiful scenery. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir.

2. Beautiful scenery

If you’re a keen hiker, then Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to visit. At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District, is also popular with walkers.

3. Great hiking routes

There is no shortage of brilliant pubs across the Peak District - making it the perfect place to enjoy a drink in the sunshine during a summer staycation.

4. Great pubs

