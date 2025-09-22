Derbyshire Day takes place today (Monday, September 22), and to mark the occasion, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best things about Derbyshire – from the county’s unrivalled scenery to its many great pubs and restaurants.
The full list can be found below – is there anything else you think should be included?
1. Best things about Derbyshire
These are some of the best things about life in Derbyshire. Photo: James Hardisty - Yorkshire Post Newspapers
2. Beautiful scenery
Wherever you find yourself across Derbyshire, you’re almost guaranteed to be close to some beautiful scenery. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Great hiking routes
If you’re a keen hiker, then Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to visit. At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District, is also popular with walkers. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Great pubs
There is no shortage of brilliant pubs across the Peak District - making it the perfect place to enjoy a drink in the sunshine during a summer staycation. Photo: Brian Eyre