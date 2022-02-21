The Derwent Valley Trust, which set up the 55-mile Heritage Way along the River Derwent in 2002, says the popular route has seen more wear and tear due to increased numbers of people going out walking during the Covid pandemic.

Following the route of the River Derwent from Ladybower Reservoir in the heart of the Peak District National Park, to its mouth near Shardlow in south Derbyshire, the Heritage Way takes in some of Derbyshire’s loveliest scenery at Hathersage, Baslow and the Chatsworth Estate.

Heather Morris, of Belper, who has worked in a ranger role on the Derwent Valley Heritage Way for the past three years, says being in the fresh air provides the ideal calming environment away from her job as a nurse.

Heather Morris, a nurse from Belper, is a volunteer ranger for the Derwent Valley Heritage Way

She said: “It has been so important to have that release and get out and about. It’s good for mental health and de-stressing and getting into a different mindset.”

After taking three days to walk the full length of the Heritage Way in 2019, Heather contacted the trust to see if she could help maintain the path so it could be accessible for all. Now she walks different sections of the route regularly and helps with maintenance jobs such as repairing damaged signage and reporting footpath erosion, as well as clearing undergrowth.

“It’s such a good walk,” she said. “It’s so diverse. It starts at Ladybower Reservoir, walking across the dam. One of the highlights is climbing High Tor in Matlock Bath with the spectacular views from the top!”

An ideal voluntary job for anyone who enjoys getting out and about in beautiful countryside, being a ranger would involve checking over a specified section of the route roughly three times a year.

Ladybower reservoir is the starting point for the 55-mile Derwent Valley Heritage Way walking trail.

With sections of between four and seven miles, the trust would like rangers to walk along the path to check it is passable. Volunteers would be asked to help out with tidy-ups, clearing overgrown vegetation, reporting issues such as broken stiles, as well as helping out any walkers who might ask for directions.

Derek Latham, who chairs the charity, said: “The Derwent Valley Trust created the Heritage Way as part of our mission to improve sustainable access to the whole Derwent Valley. We encourage residents and visitors to cherish, protect and enjoy the huge variety of attractions in the valley by using their cars less and walking, cycling, paddling or using public transport more.

“During Covid we have witnessed an upsurge in activity along the way as people protect and improve their health by exploring the historic landscape of this beautiful valley. In turn this creates more wear and tear on the Heritage Way and a team of rangers is now needed in our 20th anniversary year to help maintain the way annually, and act as occasional ambassadors of the route for tourists.”

Derwent Valley Trust is hoping its group of volunteer rangers will be up and running by April. Full training will be given at an induction weekend in March. Kit such as hi-vis jackets will also be provided. Anyone interested is asked to contact Derek Latham at [email protected], or phone 0785 085 2171. Or you can email [email protected] or 0781 055 1322.

Paines Bridge on the Chatsworth estate is included in the Derwent Valley Heritage Way trail.