Derbyshire and the Peak District are certainly popular destinations, with the Peak District National Park welcoming over 12 million visitors each year.
These are 14 things that almost every visitor to Derbyshire and the Peak District should have done – including trips to some of the county’s most remarkable country houses, historical sites and tourist attractions.
The full list can be found below – is there anything or anywhere else you think should be included?
1. You haven’t really visited Derbyshire if you haven’t done these 14 things
You haven’t really visited Derbyshire and the Peak District if you haven’t done these 14 things. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers - James Hardisty
2. Explore an iconic country house and filming location
The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes - and has been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most frequently visited attractions. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Visit the ‘Dambusters’ training site
The RAF's 617 Squadron, who carried out the famous ‘Dambusters Raid’ on the Ruhr Valley in 1943, trained for their mission in the skies over the Derwent Dam - making this a unique place to visit for any history buffs with an interest in the Second World War. Photo: Johnston Press
4. Sample the famous waters at a former Roman settlement
The Romans were the first to discover the springs around Buxton, and they called the town ‘Aquae Arnemetiae' - ‘The Spa-Town of the Sacred Groves’. Buxton has been famous for its healing waters for centuries, and it can be sampled straight from the spring at St Ann's Well in the town centre. Photo: jason chadwick