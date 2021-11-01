Halloween northern lights spotted over Derbyshire

The stunning northern lights were visible over Derbyshire. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Instead, it was a rare glimpse of the stunning northern lights which were visible in the skies over the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This photo by Rod Kirkptrick shows Freya Kirkpatrick, 13, climbing on Over Owler Tor to photograph the lights in the Peak District near Hathersage.