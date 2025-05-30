Great days out for you and your dog across Chesterfield and the Peak District

By Ben McVay
Published 30th May 2025, 10:54 BST
Whether you’re discovering a new trail or barking mad for a puppuccino, Chesterfield and the Peak District offer tail-wagging days out for you and your dogs.

Destination Chesterfield have rounded up some of the best dog-friendly spots – with brunch stops, scenic walks, historic sights and even a ride on an open-top bus.

For more great activities and events across Chesterfield during the summer months get all the inspiration you need at www.chesterfield.co.uk/summer

There are some adventures to enjoy around Chesterfield and the Peaks with you pet

1. A dog’s day out

There are some adventures to enjoy around Chesterfield and the Peaks with you pet Photo: Destination Chesterfield

Photo Sales
Start the day with brunch at Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield town centre - where dogs get their own sausage and a bowl of water. Then stroll through Queen’s Park – a Victorian gem with leafy trails, a duck-filled lake, and space to roam.

2. Brunch and walkies in town centre and Queen’s Park

Start the day with brunch at Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield town centre - where dogs get their own sausage and a bowl of water. Then stroll through Queen’s Park – a Victorian gem with leafy trails, a duck-filled lake, and space to roam. Photo: Destination Chesterfield

Photo Sales
Wander along the peaceful Chesterfield Canal, spotting a vast array of wildlife and canal boats. Afterwards head onto Whittington Moor via Tapton Lock and take a trip to The Batch House for a pint and a puppuccino.

3. Chesterfield Canal and puppuccinos at the Batch House

Wander along the peaceful Chesterfield Canal, spotting a vast array of wildlife and canal boats. Afterwards head onto Whittington Moor via Tapton Lock and take a trip to The Batch House for a pint and a puppuccino. Photo: Destination Chesterfield

Photo Sales
A short drive from the centre, Linacre offers cool woodland paths and calm waters – perfect for a dash or a gentle wander. It’s quiet, scenic and ideal for a picnic.

4. Linacre Reservoirs

A short drive from the centre, Linacre offers cool woodland paths and calm waters – perfect for a dash or a gentle wander. It’s quiet, scenic and ideal for a picnic. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPeak DistrictDestination Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice