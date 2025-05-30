Great days out for you and your dog across Chesterfield and the Peak District

Destination Chesterfield have rounded up some of the best dog-friendly spots – with brunch stops, scenic walks, historic sights and even a ride on an open-top bus.
1. A dog’s day out
There are some adventures to enjoy around Chesterfield and the Peaks with you pet Photo: Destination Chesterfield
2. Brunch and walkies in town centre and Queen’s Park
Start the day with brunch at Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield town centre - where dogs get their own sausage and a bowl of water. Then stroll through Queen’s Park – a Victorian gem with leafy trails, a duck-filled lake, and space to roam. Photo: Destination Chesterfield
3. Chesterfield Canal and puppuccinos at the Batch House
Wander along the peaceful Chesterfield Canal, spotting a vast array of wildlife and canal boats. Afterwards head onto Whittington Moor via Tapton Lock and take a trip to The Batch House for a pint and a puppuccino. Photo: Destination Chesterfield
4. Linacre Reservoirs
A short drive from the centre, Linacre offers cool woodland paths and calm waters – perfect for a dash or a gentle wander. It’s quiet, scenic and ideal for a picnic. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography
