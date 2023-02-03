News you can trust since 1855
Glamping in Derbyshire: Yurts, a shepherd's hut, mini log cabins or horseboxes at 10 sites in the Peak District and beyond

Escaping to the countryside in Derbyshire is the perfect choice for families or couples who love the great outdoors and need a mini break.

By Gay Bolton
46 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:32pm

Why not immerse yourself in the full rural adventure with a glamping trip to a glamorous yurt, a timber pod with hot tub, a bespoke shepherd’s hut or even a cosy horsebox parked by a river?

Wherever you choose to stay you’ll make memories to last a lifetime.

Get away from the rat race with a tranquil stay in a yurt at Upper Hurst Farm, Hulme End, near Hartington (photo: Jon Cruttenden).

2. Grindslow House, Grindsbrook Booth, Edale, S33 7ZD

Edale is the start of the Pennine Way, offering family-friendly hikes and tough climbs. Why not stay in a safari tent which has a king-size room and two twin rooms where six can sleep. Suitable for children of all ages. Pets welcome. Reserve your place from April to the end of the year.

3. Haddy's Hut, Oaker Farm Holidays, Lose Hill Lane, Off Edale Road, Hope, S33 6AF

Tucked away at the end of a no-through road with stunning views of the Hope Valley, this spacious and bright handcrafted shepherd’s hut is a rural retreat for two guests. Haddy's Hut benefits from modern day comforts including a wood burning stove, en-suite bathroom, handmade kitchen with full size hob, underfloor heating, wi-fi and a combined TV and DVD player. Relax with a book on the patio and warm up by the fire pit when the temperature drops. Good availability from March onwards.

4. Gain's Hideaway, Upper Hurst Farm, Hulme End, Hartington, Buxton, SK17 0HH

Located in a secluded wildlife corner with uninterrupted views of the Peak District hills, this authentic Mongolian yurt is the perfect place for a romantic break.There in an enormous circular bed, a mini-kitchen, dining and lounge areas and a central log burner. A wood-fired hot-tub enables a truly luxurious and peaceful stay amid natural surroundings. Underfloor-heated showers are 150 yards away and there is a private compost toilet. Minimum two nights booking, availability in February and throughout the year. To complete the outdoors experience there is an adjacent compost toilet and showers are a short walk away. Outside the Yurt there is a generous decking area with gas barbecue for alfresco dining and a red-cedar, wood-fired hot-tub for you to enjoy a truly luxurious and peaceful stay amidst the trees, natural hedges and wildlife. This is about you disconnecting from the material world and reconnecting with yourself.

