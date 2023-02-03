4 . Gain's Hideaway, Upper Hurst Farm, Hulme End, Hartington, Buxton, SK17 0HH

Located in a secluded wildlife corner with uninterrupted views of the Peak District hills, this authentic Mongolian yurt is the perfect place for a romantic break.There in an enormous circular bed, a mini-kitchen, dining and lounge areas and a central log burner. A wood-fired hot-tub enables a truly luxurious and peaceful stay amid natural surroundings. Underfloor-heated showers are 150 yards away and there is a private compost toilet. Minimum two nights booking, availability in February and throughout the year. To complete the outdoors experience there is an adjacent compost toilet and showers are a short walk away. Outside the Yurt there is a generous decking area with gas barbecue for alfresco dining and a red-cedar, wood-fired hot-tub for you to enjoy a truly luxurious and peaceful stay amidst the trees, natural hedges and wildlife. This is about you disconnecting from the material world and reconnecting with yourself.

Photo: Jon Cruttenden