Escaping to the countryside in Derbyshire is the perfect choice for families or couples who love the great outdoors and need a mini break.
Why not immerse yourself in the full rural adventure with a glamping trip to a glamorous yurt, a timber pod with hot tub, a bespoke shepherd’s hut or even a cosy horsebox parked by a river?
Wherever you choose to stay you’ll make memories to last a lifetime.
1. 57ce59e0-8445-4c20-a5b3-ed7ed3b3bb9c
Get away from the rat race with a tranquil stay in a yurt at Upper Hurst Farm, Hulme End, near Hartington (photo: Jon Cruttenden).
Photo: Jon Cruttenden
2. Grindslow House, Grindsbrook Booth, Edale, S33 7ZD
Edale is the start of the Pennine Way, offering family-friendly hikes and tough climbs. Why not stay in a safari tent which has a king-size room and two twin rooms where six can sleep. Suitable for children of all ages. Pets welcome. Reserve your place from April to the end of the year.
Photo: Canopy & Stars
3. Haddy's Hut, Oaker Farm Holidays, Lose Hill Lane, Off Edale Road, Hope, S33 6AF
Tucked away at the end of a no-through road with stunning views of the Hope Valley, this spacious and bright handcrafted shepherd’s hut is a rural retreat for two guests. Haddy's Hut benefits from modern day comforts including a wood burning stove, en-suite bathroom, handmade kitchen with full size hob, underfloor heating, wi-fi and a combined TV and DVD player. Relax with a book on the patio and warm up by the fire pit when the temperature drops. Good availability from March onwards.
Photo: Oaker Farm Holidays
4. Gain's Hideaway, Upper Hurst Farm, Hulme End, Hartington, Buxton, SK17 0HH
Located in a secluded wildlife corner with uninterrupted views of the Peak District hills, this authentic Mongolian yurt is the perfect place for a romantic break.There in an enormous circular bed, a mini-kitchen, dining and lounge areas and a central log burner. A wood-fired hot-tub enables a truly luxurious and peaceful stay amid natural surroundings. Underfloor-heated showers are 150 yards away and there is a private compost toilet. Minimum two nights booking, availability in February and throughout the year. To complete the outdoors experience there is an adjacent compost toilet and showers are a short walk away. Outside the Yurt there is a generous decking area with gas barbecue for alfresco dining and a red-cedar, wood-fired hot-tub for you to enjoy a truly luxurious and peaceful stay amidst the trees, natural hedges and wildlife. This is about you disconnecting from the material world and reconnecting with yourself.
Photo: Jon Cruttenden