Giant light display in the Peak District for Green Space Dark Skies festival

The performers from choirs, Sing Owt! and Wild Chorus from West Cumbria and Val Regan’s community choir from Sheffield gathered on the bridge over the River Manifold during the Green Space Dark Skies first official event at Ilam Hall.

The creative programme will see 20,000 people using low impact lights to experience beautiful landscapes across the UK at dusk. The mass gatherings being held until September and will ‘celebrate nature, our responsibility to protect it and everyone’s right to explore the countryside and to create magical, memorable moments outdoors’.