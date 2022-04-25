Giant light display in the Peak District for Green Space Dark Skies festival
Singers came together in the Peak District as part of a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of creativity across the UK.
By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 2:10 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 2:12 pm
The performers from choirs, Sing Owt! and Wild Chorus from West Cumbria and Val Regan’s community choir from Sheffield gathered on the bridge over the River Manifold during the Green Space Dark Skies first official event at Ilam Hall.
The creative programme will see 20,000 people using low impact lights to experience beautiful landscapes across the UK at dusk. The mass gatherings being held until September and will ‘celebrate nature, our responsibility to protect it and everyone’s right to explore the countryside and to create magical, memorable moments outdoors’.
Singers from choirs, Sing Owt! and Wild Chorus from west Cumbria, and Val Regan's community choir from Sheffield perform on the bridge over the River Manifold during the Green Space Dark Skies first official event taking place at Ilam Hall, near Ashbourne in the Derbyshire Peak District.
Commissioned by UNBOXED: the project is led by outdoor arts experts Walk the Plank.
