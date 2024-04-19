Fundraiser to help improvements along Chesterfield Canal sees 60% of target raised in just over 24 hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chesterfield Canal Trust is aiming to raise £50,000 towards building new lock gates along the Chesterfield Canal at Hartington. Donations will go towards the making and installation of the lock gates – which the trust said were essential for managing the water for wildlife and allowing boats to navigate the canal.

A crowdfunder to raise £20,000 of that total was launched, and in under 24 hours, the trust had already achieved 48% of their target – and are now 60% of the way towards their goal. Donations made before midday on Thursday, April 25 will be doubled by The Big Give.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Please grab this opportunity to make a difference, no matter how small that might be.”

The new Keith Ayling Lock will be built as part of the Staveley Town Deal restoration project. Keith Ayling was Chair of the Chesterfield Canal Trust from 1991 to 2009. Almost all of the currently restored 12 miles of canal were completed during his tenure, and the lock will be his permanent memorial.

All donors will be listed in the trust’s quarterly magazine, Cuckoo. We will acknowledge larger donations with certificates – Silver (£100), Gold (£500), Platinum (£1,000) and Diamond (£5,000). In addition, all donations of £5,000 or more will be marked by brass plaques that will be fitted to the gates.

The trust is also hoping to restore the canal beyond Staveley, which has been closed for many decades – with the land lying unused.

This area is part of the Coalfields Living Landscapes – one of six priority areas for nature recovery in Derbyshire.

The trust added that there was great demand, both locally and regionally for the canal to be reopened and extended, and for paths to be made more accessible.