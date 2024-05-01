First ever sighting of Pacific Golden Plover in Derbyshire confirmed – as rare bird usually found in Alaska and Siberia is spotted at reservoir
A first sighting of a rare Pacific Golden Plover in Derbyshire has been confirmed – taking place at a reservoir between Clay Cross and Ashover.
John Turner, who captured the picture of the bird, said: “This bird is a Pacific Golden Plover found in September last year at Ogston Reservoir by David Wragg and photographed by myself.
“This bird has been accepted by the British Rare Birds Committee as this, and is a first sighting for one in Derbyshire.”
During the summer, these birds breed in Alaska and Siberia, before migrating to Asia, Australasia and the Pacific islands once the breeding season has ended. It is rare for a Pacific Golden Plover to migrate to Western Europe.
