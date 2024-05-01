Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A first sighting of a rare Pacific Golden Plover in Derbyshire has been confirmed – taking place at a reservoir between Clay Cross and Ashover.

John Turner, who captured the picture of the bird, said: “This bird is a Pacific Golden Plover found in September last year at Ogston Reservoir by David Wragg and photographed by myself.

“This bird has been accepted by the British Rare Birds Committee as this, and is a first sighting for one in Derbyshire.”

John Turner captured this photo of the rare species in Derbyshire. Credit: John Turner