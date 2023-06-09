Warm summer days draw people to waterside hotspots – but before you bundle the family into the car for a day at the beach, think of the adventures on your doorstep in Derbyshire.
Skip the traffic queues heading for the seaside by staying in your home county where you can take the plunge at an outdoor pool, cruise down a canal, boat on a lake, watch a waterfall or relax by a river.
Why not lap up the watery wonders of Derbyshire and top up your tan at these lovely places?
1.
Cool off at Dovedale stepping stones, Swallet waterfall at Eyam and Padley Gorge Photo: Submitted
2. Linacre reservoirs, Chesterfield
A walk around the three reservoirs at Linacre should take around one hour 16 minutes. It's also a lovely place for bike rides. Photo: Submitted
3. Hathersage outdoor pool
If you really want to cool down without losing sight of the sun, take a trip out to Hathersage and visit the open-air swimming pool. Two adults and two children can swim for £21 per family per session and less energetic companions can watch for just £3 each. Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Chesterfield Canal
Chesterfield Canal's towpath, known as The Cuckoo Way, stretches 46 miles from the River Trent at West Stockwith to Chesterfield town. There is plenty to see en route including the Thorpe Flight, that comprises 15 locks, and water fowl including swans, mallards, geese and herons. Tripboats operated by the Chesterfield Canal Trust are run from Chesterfield, Hollingwood and Worksop. Photo: Jason Chadwick