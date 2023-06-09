News you can trust since 1855
Enjoy the warm weather and waterside adventures at 9 places in sun-soaked Derbyshire and Peak District

Warm summer days draw people to waterside hotspots – but before you bundle the family into the car for a day at the beach, think of the adventures on your doorstep in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Skip the traffic queues heading for the seaside by staying in your home county where you can take the plunge at an outdoor pool, cruise down a canal, boat on a lake, watch a waterfall or relax by a river.

Why not lap up the watery wonders of Derbyshire and top up your tan at these lovely places?

Cool off at Dovedale stepping stones, Swallet waterfall at Eyam and Padley Gorge

1.

Cool off at Dovedale stepping stones, Swallet waterfall at Eyam and Padley Gorge Photo: Submitted

A walk around the three reservoirs at Linacre should take around one hour 16 minutes. It's also a lovely place for bike rides.

2. Linacre reservoirs, Chesterfield

A walk around the three reservoirs at Linacre should take around one hour 16 minutes. It's also a lovely place for bike rides. Photo: Submitted

If you really want to cool down without losing sight of the sun, take a trip out to Hathersage and visit the open-air swimming pool. Two adults and two children can swim for £21 per family per session and less energetic companions can watch for just £3 each.

3. Hathersage outdoor pool

If you really want to cool down without losing sight of the sun, take a trip out to Hathersage and visit the open-air swimming pool. Two adults and two children can swim for £21 per family per session and less energetic companions can watch for just £3 each. Photo: Chris Etchells

Chesterfield Canal's towpath, known as The Cuckoo Way, stretches 46 miles from the River Trent at West Stockwith to Chesterfield town. There is plenty to see en route including the Thorpe Flight, that comprises 15 locks, and water fowl including swans, mallards, geese and herons. Tripboats operated by the Chesterfield Canal Trust are run from Chesterfield, Hollingwood and Worksop.

4. Chesterfield Canal

Chesterfield Canal's towpath, known as The Cuckoo Way, stretches 46 miles from the River Trent at West Stockwith to Chesterfield town. There is plenty to see en route including the Thorpe Flight, that comprises 15 locks, and water fowl including swans, mallards, geese and herons. Tripboats operated by the Chesterfield Canal Trust are run from Chesterfield, Hollingwood and Worksop. Photo: Jason Chadwick

