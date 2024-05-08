Enjoy the sunny weather this weekend with 38 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including beauty spots and remarkable waterfalls

Sunny weather is arriving across Derbyshire and the Peak District this weekend, and if you’re visiting the area, these breathtaking places need to be at the top of your list.
Temperatures are set to reach over 20° across Derbyshire and the Peak District this weekend – making it the perfect time to explore the region.

The area offers something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 38 places that you need to visit this weekend.

These are some of Derbyshire’s most breathtaking places.

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit.

