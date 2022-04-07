Edale named one of best places to live in the Midlands, according to The Times

The Times has recently given Edale the honour of being one of the best places to live in The Midlands, alongside Birmingham, Church Stretton, Earlsdon, Ilmington, Rutland and Stratford-upon-Avon. Stamford in Lincolnshire took the top spot on the list.

Last year in November, The Times named Ashford-on-the-Water as one of the “prettiest” villages in the UK – it was ranked 20th overall.

When Edale’s luscious scenery is taken into account, it’s not difficult to understand why it has been given this title. It’s pretty easy to get to by train as well, with direct links to both Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly – so what are you waiting for?

With its stunning landscapes and idyllic countryside locales, it isn't hard to see why Edale is so highly praised.

What is there to do in Edale?

If you’re an avid hiker, you’ll be like a child in a sweet shop in Edale. Jacob’s Ladder is a particular highlight, but it’s not the easiest of climbs. Only attempt this if you’re confident about it. However, if you’re able to scale it, the rewarding view you’ll get will be more than worth the initial struggle.

If you’re unsure about where you want to go, there’s also plenty of guided tours and walks to help you out. You can also check out the visitor centre, where you can get further recommendations for rambling, as well as wider information on the area.

Edale has walking trails for those who are just looking for a comfortable stroll, as well as experienced hikers who want a real a challenge to whet their appetite.

Edale features some of the country's best walking trails.

Where can I get something to eat in Edale?

Edale is also filled with plenty of places to grab something to eat, including cafes, pubs and hotels – all of them are of a very high standard.

Penny Pot Cafe is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a quick, quality meal or if you’re after a coffee to keep your spirits up. As well as this, there’s also Newfold Farm Cafe, which likewise isn’t a place to be overlooked. Give them both a try if you can.

In terms of pubs and bars, Edale houses the iconic Old Nags Head, which was a former blacksmith’s built in 1577. It now functions as a quaint pub – it’s also dog friendly, so don’t worry about having to leave your pet pooch outside.

There’s also The Cheshire Cheese Inn, located just a little bit outside of Edale. It, too, functions as a hotel – so you won’t have to worry about staggering back home!

If you’re looking for a more substantial meal, you may be better served going to the Rambler Inn – not only do they have some wonderfully hearty meals for you to enjoy, it’s also a three star hotel. Another place you can hang your weary head at is Stonecroft Guesthouse, a four star hotel.