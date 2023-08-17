Derbyshire's tramway village wins Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award based on visitor reviews
Crich Tramway Village has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner for attractions.
The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.
Dr Mike Galer, general manager at Crich Tramway Village said: “We are delighted to receive this award, especially because it is our visitors who have provided us with the consistent reviews to enable us to achieve it. We hope that people continue to enjoy our attraction for many years to come.”
Crich Tramway Village, home to the National Tramway Museum, is situated in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside, providing a trip back to a bygone age, where vintage trams transport visitors from a period street into the countryside and back.
The National Tramway Museum is home to a world renowned vintage tram fleet, as well as vast collections of photographs and archive materials
John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, said: Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”