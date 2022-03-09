Seven Farm Shops in Derbyshire for farming goods and fresh produce

Farm shops are quite popular in Derbyshire – here’s seven of the best, according to Google Reviews.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Highfield House Farm Shop
Highfield House Farm Shop, Darley Road, Ashover, Chesterfield, S45 0LW. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 302 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
2. Marsh Green Farm Shop
Marsh Green Farm Shop, Matlock Road, Kelstedge, Chesterfield, S45 0DX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 130 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
3. Stretton Hall Farm Shop
Stretton Hall Farm, Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross, S45 9AP. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 179 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
4. Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop
Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Pilsley, Bakewell, DE45 1UF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 401 Google Reviews).
Photo: -