It's always good to support local organic produce if you can.

Seven Farm Shops in Derbyshire for farming goods and fresh produce

You’d be amazed with what you can find in them!

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:24 am

Farm shops are quite popular in Derbyshire – here’s seven of the best, according to Google Reviews.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Highfield House Farm Shop

Highfield House Farm Shop, Darley Road, Ashover, Chesterfield, S45 0LW. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 302 Google Reviews).

2. Marsh Green Farm Shop

Marsh Green Farm Shop, Matlock Road, Kelstedge, Chesterfield, S45 0DX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 130 Google Reviews).

3. Stretton Hall Farm Shop

Stretton Hall Farm, Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross, S45 9AP. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 179 Google Reviews).

4. Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop

Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Pilsley, Bakewell, DE45 1UF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 401 Google Reviews).

