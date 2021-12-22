Glamping

Derbyshire: Seven best Glamping vacation and holiday spots

“Glamping” is becoming more and more popular in the UK.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:05 pm

If you like the idea of camping, but aren’t too fussed about the idea of languishing around in the cold, glamping might be the answer. Here’s seven glamping sites in Derbyshire to give you an idea of what we mean.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Ernest's Retreat Glamping Site

Ernest's Retreat Glamping Site, Highashes Lane, Chesterfield, S45 0LH. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 76 Google Reviews).

2. Slate House Farm Glamping Pods

Slate House Farm Glamping Pods, Birkin Lane, Ashover, Chesterfield S45 0LQ. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 71 Google Reviews).

3. Knotlow Farm Caravan & Campsite

Knotlow Farm Caravan & Campsite, Flagg, Buxton, SK17 9QP. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 65 Google Reviews).

4. Poplars Farm Caravanning, Camping and Glamping site

Poplars Farm Caravanning, Camping and Glamping site, Poplars Farm, Hulland Ward, Ashbourne, DE6 3ED. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 94 Google Reviews).

