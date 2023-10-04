Hot spots in Derbyshire have been highlighted among top places for book lovers in a newly published road trip around Northern England.

Chatsworth House, The Jane Eyre Trail, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton and Hayfield Camping and Caravanning Club, Hayfield are the must-visit destinations for literature fans.

Derbyshire’s contribution to the world of books is honoured in the 400-mile circular journey compiled by Quirky Campers, a campervan hire service.

David Ffrench, co-founder and CEO of Quirky Campers, said: “We wanted to create a unique road trip where book lovers could immerse themselves in the hundreds of years of literary history that we are so lucky to have here in the UK. We worked with our road trip experts here at Quirky Campers and spent hours researching and poring over locations to put together a list of the most beautiful and interesting book hot spots in Northern England. There are no other routes quite like it – we hope that it inspires people to get out and visit some of these magical locations, many of which are closely associated with well-known authors and their tales.”

The Ultimate Book Lovers Road Trip (Northern Edition) takes around 10 hours to complete. However, as there are so many locations of interest to visit along the way, Quirky Campers recommends setting aside at least seven to 10 day to fully appreciate the experience.

To view the full road trip, go to quirkycampers.com/uk/blog/quirky-routes-the-ultimate-book-lovers-uk-road-trip-northern-edition.

There are several camper vans in Northern England that would be suitable for the trip, including Belle and Misty which are both based in Sheffield. Belle has a hob, kettle and fridge so you can make yourself a brew or enjoy a chilled glass of wine while you read your book. Misty is perfect for families and is equipped with double bunk beds, a large dining/seating area and an indoor bathroom.

Quirky Campers was launched in 2010 by David and his wife Lindsay Berresford who started renting out their own campervan, Bella, while they were travelling in Kenya. The family owned business acts as an agent for campervan owners who want to share their vehicles with the world.

Rental hire of the campervans includes fully comprehensive insurance and booking fees and many vehicles are pet-friendly.

1 . Spectacular scenery Sheffield based campervan Belle parks up for a panoramic view on the Northern England road trip. Photo: Quirky Campers

2 . Chatsworth House "A classic for the literary traveller, and famously the setting of the BBC's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice for Pemberley, the extensive grounds of Chatsworth House are filled with rolling green hills and mediaeval woodland, that will transport you straight into Austen's novel," posts Quirky Campers. Photo: Marisa Cashill

3 . The Jane Eyre Trail "The Jane Eyre Trail is a circular route that takes you to places once visited by Charlotte Brontë and spots that appear amongst the pages of Jane Eyre. It's recommended that you allow for at least 3 hours to complete this 8 km hike, where you can also recreate the well-known scene from Pride & Prejudice above Stanage Edge." Photo: Gary Flack/Unsplash