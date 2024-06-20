With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start planning a Derbyshire staycation.
With that in mind, we have compiled a list of some of the most popular glamping sites across the county – according to Google reviews.
The full list of glamping sites can be found below. All data was taken from Google and the sites are not listed in any particular order.
1. Glamping sites
These are some of the best places for glamping across Derbyshire - according to visitors who have stayed at the sites.Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Lambs Glamping, Moorhay Farm, Chesterfield
Lambs Glamping has a 4.7/5 rating based on 39 Google reviews. One visitor said: “This glamping experience was everything we wanted and expected. Most definitely fits the term glamorous camping.”Photo: Google
3. Peak Glamping Hideaway, New Colshaw Farm, Buxton
Peak Glamping Hideaway has a 5/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. One customer said: “We had the most amazing stay in the Shepherds Hut, it was everything we had hoped for and more!”Photo: Google
4. Hoe Grange Holidays, Hoe Grange, Brassington
Hoe Grange Holidays has a 5/5 rating based on 24 Google reviews. One visitor said: “We loved our stay. Easy to find, glamping pods were so nicely done and had everything you could possibly need. Very dog-friendly.”Photo: Google