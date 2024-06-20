Derbyshire glamping: 11 of the best glamping sites to stay at this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:59 BST
These are some of the most popular glamping sites across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews.

With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start planning a Derbyshire staycation.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of some of the most popular glamping sites across the county – according to Google reviews.

The full list of glamping sites can be found below. All data was taken from Google and the sites are not listed in any particular order.

1. Glamping sites

Lambs Glamping has a 4.7/5 rating based on 39 Google reviews. One visitor said: “This glamping experience was everything we wanted and expected. Most definitely fits the term glamorous camping.”

2. Lambs Glamping, Moorhay Farm, Chesterfield

Lambs Glamping has a 4.7/5 rating based on 39 Google reviews. One visitor said: “This glamping experience was everything we wanted and expected. Most definitely fits the term glamorous camping.”Photo: Google

Peak Glamping Hideaway has a 5/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. One customer said: “We had the most amazing stay in the Shepherds Hut, it was everything we had hoped for and more!”

3. Peak Glamping Hideaway, New Colshaw Farm, Buxton

Peak Glamping Hideaway has a 5/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. One customer said: “We had the most amazing stay in the Shepherds Hut, it was everything we had hoped for and more!”Photo: Google

Hoe Grange Holidays has a 5/5 rating based on 24 Google reviews. One visitor said: “We loved our stay. Easy to find, glamping pods were so nicely done and had everything you could possibly need. Very dog-friendly.”

4. Hoe Grange Holidays, Hoe Grange, Brassington

Hoe Grange Holidays has a 5/5 rating based on 24 Google reviews. One visitor said: “We loved our stay. Easy to find, glamping pods were so nicely done and had everything you could possibly need. Very dog-friendly.”Photo: Google

