The best places to visit for a camping holiday across the country have been named – with a Derbyshire campsite and Peak District caravan park being ranked among the top spots nationwide.

The experts at GO Outdoors have revealed the best places for camping holidays, with two Derbyshire sites being named among the country’s top camping spots.

Laneside Caravan Park in Hope was chosen as the best pet-friendly campsite in England, while the Barn Farm Campsite at Matlock was ranked in top 10 best campsites across the country.

A GO Outdoors spokesperson said: “Laneside Caravan Park is located just a five-minute walk from the village of Hope in Derbyshire. Nestled in the Peak District, it’s the perfect location for long hikes with your four-legged friends, as there are over 145 dog-friendly trails nearby.

Laneside Caravan Park was named as the best place for a pet-friendly camping trip.

“A selection of cafés and pubs, such as The Old Hall Hotel, can be found in the village, as well as greengrocers, butchers, and a deli to sample some high-quality local produce. Hope is also near Edale, a small village with access to the UK’s first long-distance walking path, the Pennine Way.

“98% of previous visitors recommend the campsite, which receives a rating of 4.81 out of five. On average, a three-night stay at Laneside Caravan Park during July costs just under £84. There is a small exercise area for dogs and a large walking area for the whole family to stretch their legs and take in the beautiful scenery. Other facilities include heated modern toilets and showers, a laundry room, a football field, table tennis tables and a boules court.”

Barn Farm was ranked as the sixth best campsite overall across the country – with a score of 8.21/10. The cost of a three-night stay, according to GO Outdoors, is £60 – and 95% of people who stayed at the site would recommend it to others.

For more information, or to view the full study, head to the GO Outdoors website here.