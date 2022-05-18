Derbyshire attraction to close temporarily due to safety concerns

Following a visit on Tuesday, May 17 by an inspection team from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), two distinct areas of concern were highlighted.

One covers the Depot Fan, where the trams enter and exit the depots, and the other is an area in the main street near the Red Lion pub.

In practice, for safety reasons, this means that the vintage trams cannot be moved in or out of the depots and in addition, visitors are not permitted into these areas, which renders the Exhibition Hall, Indoor Play Area, Depot and Red Lion currently inaccessible.

Crich Tramway Village, home to the National Tramway Museum, has decided to close temporarily due to safety concerns.

The management are liaising with contractors about a timescale for the structural maintenance to correct the situation.

Dr Mike Galer, General Manager at Crich Tramway Village said: “It is fair to say that our maintenance regime suffered badly during the pandemic and has further not been helped by the contractors we have asked to carry out the work, having their own difficulties.

"We take safety very seriously at the Museum and have taken the decision that the Museum will now be closed to all visitors temporarily, which is deeply regrettable and frustrating for all concerned”.