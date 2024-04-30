CPRE Derbyshire and DALC launch the 2024 Derbyshire Living Countryside Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CPRE Derbyshire, the countryside charity, has announced today that nominations for the county’s first Living Countryside Awards are now open. The Derbyshire Association of Local Councils (DALC) have partnered with CPRE Derbyshire to promote the awards and sit on the judging panel.

The honours will be given to celebrate people who make a difference to Derbyshire’s rural and urban green spaces.

CPRE Derbyshire, protects, enhances and promotes our local countryside, making it a thriving place that benefits everyone – and is launching the awards to recognise individuals who do their bit.

Take a photo of the Derbyshire Countryside

DALC represents Parish and Town Councils and Parish Meetings across Derbyshire and celebrates the exceptional work done by Derbyshire’s councillors, clerks and councils through their Excellence Awards.

It’s free to nominate, and nominations are welcome online until 3rd June 2024.

Winners will receive a £250 first prize in each of four categories, with £50 for the runners up.

2024 Living Countryside Award Categories:

Inspiring Groups

Recognises groups and project teams leading on environmental issues such as community planning campaigns, green energy projects, securing or maintaining green spaces, conservation projects, litter picking and biodiversity schemes.

Trail blazer

Celebrates individuals going the country mile to protect the local green spaces. Nominations could be for an individual making significant contributions to groups or projects covered in Award Category 1, or people who work on their own to benefit their local countryside.

Made in Derbyshire

Pays tribute to local businesses which sustainably make, supply or sell local products or teach others to do so (for example food, alcohol, art, crafts and everything in between), adding value to the local economy and making our county so unique.

Derbyshire Countryside Captured

CPRE are encouraging everyone to submit their best photos of the Derbyshire countryside and local green spaces. Derbyshire Captured is split into two groups, under 16 and 16 and over - each with a chance to win £250!

John Ydlibi , Chair of CPRE Derbyshire stated “These inaugural Living Countryside Awards are a fantastic way to promote our beautiful Derbyshire countryside and urban green spaces ; highlight how we are locally improving nature and the environment ,and show why Derbyshire is such a great place to live”

Chief Officer of DALC, Wendy Amis said “We’re delighted to join forces with CPRE Derbyshire for their inaugural Living Countryside Awards. The essence of these awards certainly resonates with our own values as we support parish and town councils in their efforts to both celebrate and safeguard our green spaces throughout Derbyshire.”

If you know any group, individual or business who falls into one of the above categories or if you have a great photo to share, CPRE wants to hear from you! You can nominate yourself or others for free through their website www.cprederbyshire.org.uk/get-involved/living-countryside-awards/

The deadline to submit a nomination is 3rd June 2024. The judging panel will announce winners in Summer 2024.