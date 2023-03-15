Community group’s bid to create a woodland, wildflower and wildlife space in the Dales

A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase a piece of land off Summer Lane, which Wilder Wirksworth wants to develop into 10-acre community wildlife space on the edge of town and protect the land from future development.

Wilder Wirksworth runs lots of activities such as talks, walks and other events to promote a love of wildlife. They work closely with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and are one of the groups within the Wilder DE4 collection of voluntary groups working to promote wildlife.

Nearly half the money has already been pledged – over £54,000 of the £120,000 needed – thanks to the generosity of so many local people. But the land comes up for auction on Monday 27 March, so help is needed now. Any money pledged will only be taken after the campaign closes, it the target is reached.

The group aims to create a wildlife safe haven

The field is currently grassland, an open space with public footpaths that is used by residents and as grazing for sheep or cattle. If the land is held as a community asset for Wirksworth then it will allow us to undertake a long-term project to benefit both the community and local wildlife.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We all realised during ‘lockdown’ how important the countryside and the natural world is for our mental and physical wellbeing. Whilst Wirksworth is a beautiful area, it is especially important to provide wild spaces that are easily accessible and close to home.

“Land comes under pressure to provide additional housing especially in some rural communities. Whatever happens in the future. Wilder Wirksworth, would like to preserve this open space for nature.”

The group will develop more detailed proposals and a plan for the community space. With short- and longer-term goals. These will include raising biodiversity, creation of different habitats as well as preserving the existing footpaths and improving access at the boundary of the site. They say that the community will be involved at every stage.