COLUMN: 'It's a good time to get ahead' - Derbyshire dad-of-four shares his allotment advice

I think all of my banana plants have been wiped out, not to mention a gorgeous echium, I suppose nature does what it does.

January can be quite a quiet month in terms of gardening, but over here we always find jobs to be getting on with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Me and Imogen have been busy at the allotment, making plenty of new beds ready for the onslaught come spring! It's a good time to get ahead now while you have time.

James and Imogen have been busy at the allotment, making plenty of new beds ready for the onslaught come spring!

Last year was so difficult, trying to juggle Oscar and his leukaemia, family life and our allotment, but we got there in the end with the help of some good friends. This year I want to make things more manageable, so I don't have to spend hours weeding and we can concentrate more on growing some lovely produce. When we first got our plot we rushed to get everything done in time for the following season, and it was only then we realised we wished we had planned it better. You live and learn hey, and in this game you learn everyday.

With these cold snaps we are having, the birds can't seem to find enough food and water, so I urge you to try and leave something out out for them. Now this doesn't have to be expensive, a few pieces of stale bread crumbled up will do or some seed. I really could talk about the positives of attracting wildlife into your garden, especially birds all day. They are like the linchpin to a healthy garden. Inviting them in now will certainly bring them back when all them other pests return in a few months, and another plus is been able to look out of the window on a cold morning and see them feeding and hopping around the lawn.

Now, let's talk seeds! I think we have all had our seed boxes out, looking what we have and planning what we need. It's still very early and unless you have plenty of space and light maybe resist the temptation just for now. I've made this mistake many a time. I think to keep it simple I will be sowing some chilli seeds and that might be it for a few weeks.

The nights are already starting to get longer which is only a good thing for us gardeners, so use these couple of months to get all them jobs done that were put off last summer.

January can be quite a quiet month in terms of gardening, but there are always jobs to be getting on with.

Carry on following how we get on over on Instagram @a_life_in_the_garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the best

James

The nights are already starting to get longer which is only a good thing for us gardeners, so use these couple of months to get all them jobs done that were put off last summer.

"We these cold snaps we are having, the birds can't seem to find enough food and water, so I urge you to try and leave something out out for them. Now this doesn't have to be expensive, a few pieces of stale bread crumbled up will do or some seed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad