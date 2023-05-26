Cocktail company names Derbyshire town as UK's number one picnic hotspot

A marketing exercise by ready-mixed drinks business The Cocktail Co has crowned the town of Wirksworth as the UK’s number one picnic destination, based on the number of local Google searches for the word ‘picnic’ over the past five years.

Wirksworth was the only Derbyshire area to make the top ten, alongside places in the Home Counties, Yorkshire, Wiltshire, Somerset and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Company director Abby Matthews said: “Picnics are an absolutely iconic British summer activity, and so many of us have such fond memories of picnics we’ve enjoyed over the years.

Fill up a hamper, pack your loved ones in the car and set the satnav for a perfect picnic day out.

“There’s so many elements to a picnic, which is exactly what makes them so great; the spot you choose, the games you play and of course, the food and drink that you bring – which is why we wanted to work out exactly what Brits need to have the ultimate picnic with their family and friends this summer.”

The research also revealed that searches for ‘picnic’ peak around June 1, when the half-term holidays and average temperature of 20°C provide optimal conditions for alfresco eating with family and friends, and that the number of people talking about ‘picnics’ on social media tends to spike around 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone headed to the Dales for an afternoon on the grass might want to consider that searches for Wirksworth Dale picnic area might eventually take you the outskirts of Brassington, a spot also used by rock climbers.

Other popular and picturesque spots nearby include the edges of the Middle Peak quarry complex, Black Rocks overlooking Cromford, the shores of Carsington Water, and the Stardisc at Stoney wood – particularly good for sunset picnics.

If you are in need of menu inspiration, Cocktail Co says its research also found that the nation’s top three picnic foods are sandwiches, cake and fruit, while the most popular forms of entertainment were playing cards, frisbees and a bat and ball.

Adding to the list, Abby said: “Our range of different cocktail flavours – from a passionfruit martini, to a summery Solero colada – means you can avoid any arguments and pack something to suit everybody’s tastes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad