Chesterfield has once again been recognised for its excellent parks and green spaces – winning seven green flag awards.

Monkey Park (Chester Street Recreation Ground) in Brampton has been awarded the flag for the first time, following improvements carried out over the last few years.

A further six spaces, including Queen’s Park, Holmebrook Valley Park, Poolsbrook Country Park, King George V Park (Staveley), Eastwood Park (Hasland) and the gardens of Chesterfield and District Crematorium, have all retained Green Flag status. The award is an internationally recognised mark of quality for parks and green spaces.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s magnificent that we have held our Green Flag Awards once again in these parks as well as gaining another for the work undertaken at the Monkey Park. Our teams do a fantastic job to maintain these spaces for all to enjoy.

Coun Steve Lismore with green spaces staff and children from Brampton Primary at Monkey Park.

“To achieve these awards during the second year of our Parks and Play Strategy demonstrates our commitment to the health and well-being of our residents. It is one of our key aims is to continue this valuable work for the good of our communities.”

Over the last couple of years, Monkey Park has received a new footpath network, rustic furniture and a table tennis table.

With help from Brampton Primary School and local children's charity, Fairplay, a new orchard has been planted, along with daffodil bulbs.

This year also sees the colourful addition of a wildflower explosion planted at the main entrance to the park to welcome visitors in.

The Parks, Open Spaces and Play Delivery Plan (2023 to 2028), which was approved by Cabinet in February 2023, sets out Chesterfield Borough Council’s commitment to making sure local communities continue to have access to modern and well-maintained spaces for leisure and play, and to support people’s health and wellbeing.

It will lead to more than one million pounds being invested in parks and green spaces over the course of the five-year programme.

Communities will benefit from 18 enhanced youth and play spaces, and also aims to double the number of its sites that are acknowledged by the Green Flag Award.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.