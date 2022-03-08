Chesterfield grot: Flytipped rubbish, silt-blocked drains and more...

The grubby pictures reveal flytipped rubbish, blocked drains and in one shocking case a truck driving down a pavement.
Images are sent on to the council after they have been received by Fix My Street’s administrators.
1. Fix My Street
This CCTV image shows a truck driving down the pavement near number near 60 Hasland Road on January 28 around midnight. The owners of the footage say their suspicion was aroused after seeing deepening ruts on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. They wrote: "Extremely dangerous to public and residents if coming down steps onto footpath. "Please as a matter of urgency can you stop this vehicle from driving on the pavement. "The tyre ruts are so deep and the grass is breaking up onto the path. Please Help."
Photo: Fladbed truck driving on pavement
2. Fly-tipped rubbish near tourist attractions
Fly-tipped rubbish is shown here spilling over onto the road at Theatre Lane - beside the car park used by tourists and visitors to the Crooked Spire, museum and theatres
Photo: Fix My Street
3. Street light left during daylight hours
The photo shows a lit street light at a site near B&Q in broad daylight wasting power - as well as a road sign for cyclists and walkers even though the path is fenced off
Photo: Fix My Street
4. Road gully "nearly full to the top" of silt
The drain - on King Street, Brimington, - was captured "nearly full to the top of silt" by the taker of this photo. "So much so that vegetation is growing in it", they added.
"I'm assuming the others on this street are of the same state", said the concerned member of the public.
Photo: Fix My Street