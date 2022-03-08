Chesterfield grot: Flytipped rubbish, silt-blocked drains and more...

1. Fix My Street

This CCTV image shows a truck driving down the pavement near number near 60 Hasland Road on January 28 around midnight. The owners of the footage say their suspicion was aroused after seeing deepening ruts on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. They wrote: "Extremely dangerous to public and residents if coming down steps onto footpath. "Please as a matter of urgency can you stop this vehicle from driving on the pavement. "The tyre ruts are so deep and the grass is breaking up onto the path. Please Help."

Photo: Fladbed truck driving on pavement