Chesterfield flower and vegetable show goes from strength to strength

The annual Brimington Flower and Vegetable Show was held at the Brimington Community Centre on Saturday 26th August 2023.
By Ian CallanContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
The show was opened by the Mayoress, Councillor Suzie Perkins, who also presented the trophies and prizes.

It was a very successful show with many entries, and there was a good attendance from the public.

The show has certainly recovered after the Pandemic and continues to go from strength to strength.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
A special mention must be made of allotmenteer Dave Tipping who won a plethora of categories.

The Show Committee would like to thank all the volunteers and members of the public for making it such a successful event.

