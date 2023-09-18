Chesterfield flower and vegetable show goes from strength to strength
The annual Brimington Flower and Vegetable Show was held at the Brimington Community Centre on Saturday 26th August 2023.
The show was opened by the Mayoress, Councillor Suzie Perkins, who also presented the trophies and prizes.
It was a very successful show with many entries, and there was a good attendance from the public.
The show has certainly recovered after the Pandemic and continues to go from strength to strength.
A special mention must be made of allotmenteer Dave Tipping who won a plethora of categories.
The Show Committee would like to thank all the volunteers and members of the public for making it such a successful event.