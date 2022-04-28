Chesterfield Area Walking Festival offers family strolls and big hikes

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival gives people the opportunity to explore the beautiful countryside (photo: John Bradley

Family walks, gentle strolls and more demanding hikes are on offer in the annual festival which takes place from May 14 to 22.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The festival really offers something for everyone to enjoy. We have so many beautiful countryside locations around Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, so taking part in this event is a great way to explore some new places or visit your favourite locations with friends and family.

“The festival is really popular and regularly sells out. If any of the events interest you, then book your ticket as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

There will be a variety of walks to take part in – including big hikes such as The Chesterfield Round, Bolsover Boundary Walk and Ogston and Ashover Circular.

Evening walks such as Railway, Rother and Return or Hidden Treasures, which give walkers an opportunity to find out some interesting stories from inside Spital Cemetery, will also be taking place.

The popular Boots and Boat walks return allowing walkers to combine a canal side wander with a short boat ride.

There are a range of family friendly walks such as the Queen’s Park Buggy Walk, the Family Fun Wildlife Walk and the Family Adventure Journey.

Last year’s event was a huge success, with many more people embracing the outdoors due to the pandemic.