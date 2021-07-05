Check out these 10 camping sites in Derbyshire - perfect for a summer staycation

Derbyshire has some of the most beautiful countryside in England and there are plenty of well-run sites in beauty spots to pitch your tent or caravan.
So if a summer staycation is on the cards check out these great places where you can reconnect with nature and sleep under the stars.
1. Lane End Farm, Cressbrook
Campers can enjoy spectacular views over the rolling hills or stroll along walking trails. This adults-only campsite for tents, caravans and motorhomes is a mile from two pubs while shops, cafes and restaurants can be found in the nearby village of Tideswell. There's cycle hire, fishing and horse-riding close to the campsite. To book go to www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/Central/Derbyshire/Buxton/lane-end-farm
Photo: Pitchup.com
2. Burrs Manor Wild Camping, Chelmorton, near Buxton
Burrs Manor is in a top spot for walking and cycling getaways. The site is three miles from the start of the Monsal Trail, where guests can hire bikes or explore the former railway line on foot or horseback, and less than 10 minutes’ drive from the starting points of the High Peak Trail and the Tissington Trail. Stay active on-site with a game of footgolf (book in advance) or just idle around in the peace and quiet of the countryside. To book go to www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/Central/Derbyshire/Buxton/burrs_farm/
Photo: Pitchup.com
3. Beltonville Farm, MIllers Dale, near Buxton
This back to basics campsite offers grass pitches for tents and campervans, as well as a two-bedroom bunkhouse in Millers Dale. Facilities include a farm shop, fire pit hire, toilet block, showers and drying room. Cycle hire and cycling routes, golf and indoor pool and several pubs are within a three-mile radius. To book go to https://www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/Central/Derbyshire/Buxton/beltonville_farm/
Photo: pitchup.com
4. Upper Booth Farm campsite, Edale
This is the National Trust's first campsite in the Peak District and offers 40 tent pitches, five campervan pitches and a camping barn which sleeps ten people. There's a small shop onsite which sells everything that adventurous campers need from maps and compasses to insect repellent and suncream. To book go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/upper-booth-farm-campsite
Photo: National Trust