Spring has officially started in the UK, and as the weather begins to improve, it is the perfect time to explore Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The area offers something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 37 places that you need to visit over spring.

1 . Breathtaking places These places should be at the very top of your list. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Solomon’s Temple Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321 Photo Sales

3 . Kinder Downfall It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573 Photo Sales