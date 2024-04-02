Celebrate the start of spring with 37 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including beauty spots and remarkable waterfalls

If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District, these breathtaking places need to be at the top of your list.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:59 BST

Spring has officially started in the UK, and as the weather begins to improve, it is the perfect time to explore Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The area offers something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

READ THIS: We delve back into the archives to bring you more great retro pictures from the 1980s in Chesterfield, Buxton and the Amber Valley - featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 37 places that you need to visit over spring.

These places should be at the very top of your list.

1. Breathtaking places

These places should be at the very top of your list. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit.

4. Blackden Brook

This waterfall along Blackden Brook is nestled in the High Peak, close to the A57 Snake Pass - and is well worth a visit. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © steven ruffles - geograph.org.uk/p/4105532

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page