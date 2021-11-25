Caving in the Peak District: Seven best caverns for cave diving in Derbyshire

If you’re a regular of the Peak District, you should be aware of its numerous cave tunnels and caverns. But – have you ever been in them?

If it’s something you’d like to try, we’ve listed the most exciting caverns that the Peak District has to offer. Be aware of the dangers of caving, however - never do it alone.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Poole's Cavern Poole's Cavern provides some of the most spectacular underground views you're ever likely to see. If you're a fan of ancient history, you simply have to visit these winding caverns - and if you're not, you'll certainly appreciate the geography of the area.

2. Peak Cavern Peak Cavern, colloquially known as the "Devil's Arse" is one of the country's most well known caves. The name was changed to Peak Cavern during the late 1800s, as to not offend a visiting Queen Victoria. Notably, it boasts the single largest cave entrance in Britain.

3. Speedwell Cavern Another cave located in Castleton, Speedwell Cavern was formerly a lead ore mine, but was shut down in the late 1700s. Of course, it's still open to tourists - you won't find much lead down there, though.

4. Treak Cavern This, along with the nearby Blue John Cavern, is the only place in the world where Blue John is still mined and processed. It contains a stunning array of cave scenery, including a plethora of stalagmites and stalactites.