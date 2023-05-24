News you can trust since 1855
Brian Lewis of the Royal British Legion Riders shows off his bike to Ava and Callum Trustwell.Brian Lewis of the Royal British Legion Riders shows off his bike to Ava and Callum Trustwell.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in pictures from Derbyshire Armed Forces charity day?

Crowds flocked to an Armed Forces charity day just outside Chesterfield over the weekend – do you recognise anybody in these photos from the event?
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th May 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:57 BST

The family fun day in support of SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) was held on Saturday, May 20 – at the North East Derbyshire District Council headquarters on Mill Lane, Wingerworth.

Our photographer was there as attendees were treated to live singers, entertainers and a range of classic cars – can you spot anyone you know in our pictures?

The Vocal Locals Ladies Choir were one of a number of acts on hand to entertain visitors - including vintage singer Johnny Victory and the Deer Park Primary School Choir.

1. Live performances

Amelia Thorpe from 106 Field Squadron explains the mine detector to Elsie Pearson.

2. Military personnel helping to educate kids

Ava Cook tries out her circus skills - one of a number of activities for kids at the event.

3. Plenty to keep the children entertained

The family fun day ran from 11.00am till 3.00pm, and was free to enter. Little Jack Cook looks to have what it takes to be a plate spinner!

4. Free event open to all

