Burn off the festive excesses at 10 of the best parks in Derbyshire as rated by Google reviews

From Chatsworth, which is without a doubt the jewel in the crown of parks, to riverside and reservoir walks in Matlock and Chesterfield, the county contains a rich variety of outdoor spaces in which to exercise.
We’ve been taking a look at ten of the best places to take a walk, based on Google ratings of 4.5 stars and above and more than 150 reviews.
1. Matlock
Lovers Walks, Matlock Dale, scored an average 4.6 out of 5 stars among 226 reviews. John Simmonds posted: "Incredibly scenic and enjoyable walk. Would recommend for someone wanting to explore nature but not be overwhelmed by a challenging hike."
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Bakewell
Bakewell Recreation Ground, Haddon Road, Bakewell, DE45 1AW, scored an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in 859 reviews. O Ozmeister posted: "Fantastic green space right next to Bakewell centre. Kids play park, river to play in, loads of space ... and close to the shops for ice cream."
Photo: Google
3. Dronfield
Cliffe Park in Dronfield scored an average 4.5 out of 5 among 689 reviews. Anthony Topham posted: "The park and cafe are brilliant, probably the best in Dronfield area."
Photo: Google
4. Chesterfield
Holmebrook Valley Country Park, Newbold Road, Chesterfield gained an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars among 586 reviews on Google. Sheila Peters posted: "Lovely walks, some being accessible to wheelchair users. A good place to visit for all generations."
Photo: Marisa Cashill