Is Holmebrook Valley Park or Linacre Reservoirs or Matlock's Hall Leys Park your favourite recreation area for exercise?

Burn off the festive excesses at 10 of the best parks in Derbyshire as rated by Google reviews

Parks are a place for adults to stretch their legs, children to burn off steam and four-legged friends to run around – and Derbyshire has some of the finest recreation grounds in the land.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:24 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:26 am

From Chatsworth, which is without a doubt the jewel in the crown of parks, to riverside and reservoir walks in Matlock and Chesterfield, the county contains a rich variety of outdoor spaces in which to exercise.

We’ve been taking a look at ten of the best places to take a walk, based on Google ratings of 4.5 stars and above and more than 150 reviews.

1. Matlock

Lovers Walks, Matlock Dale, scored an average 4.6 out of 5 stars among 226 reviews. John Simmonds posted: "Incredibly scenic and enjoyable walk. Would recommend for someone wanting to explore nature but not be overwhelmed by a challenging hike."

2. Bakewell

Bakewell Recreation Ground, Haddon Road, Bakewell, DE45 1AW, scored an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in 859 reviews. O Ozmeister posted: "Fantastic green space right next to Bakewell centre. Kids play park, river to play in, loads of space ... and close to the shops for ice cream."

3. Dronfield

Cliffe Park in Dronfield scored an average 4.5 out of 5 among 689 reviews. Anthony Topham posted: "The park and cafe are brilliant, probably the best in Dronfield area."

4. Chesterfield

Holmebrook Valley Country Park, Newbold Road, Chesterfield gained an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars among 586 reviews on Google. Sheila Peters posted: "Lovely walks, some being accessible to wheelchair users. A good place to visit for all generations."

