Suzie Kujawinski in the new outdoor display area at The Lucky Magpie Salvage.

Bright start for The Lucky Magpie Salvage's outdoor display area in Chesterfield

An antiques centre’s new outdoor display area has got off to a bright start.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:38 pm

The Lucky Magpie Salvage has expanded its operation after transforming an area of overgrown land at the back of its premises on Hollis Lane, Chesterfeld.

Visitors were able to check out new outdoor structures such as a garden bar, log cabin and potting shed together with old garden furniture, signs and fairground memorabilia at Saturday’s opening.

Business owner Suzie Kujawinski said: “It went well. I hope that with the spring coming and weather improving it will attract a lot more people.”

Suzie is aiming to launch a small tea room in the shop this month.

1. Bespoke look

See how new buildings and vintage furniture can work in harmony to create a bespoke feature for your garden.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Bright outlook

The Lucky Magpie Salvage gives visitors food for thought on bringing a new look to their garden.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Treasure trove

All sorts of garden furniture and ornaments are on show at The Lucky Magpie Salvage.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Curiosity shop

The business has done a roaring trade in its first six months since opening.

Photo: Brian Eyre

