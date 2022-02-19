You can see more of his work at his professional website here.
1. 19/02/22
As snow continues to fall, cars make their way up the A54 towards the Cat and Fiddle, near Buxton Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
2. 19/02/22
A car teeters on a dry-stone-wall on the A515 near Pomeroy, Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
3. 19/02/22
A lone jogger makes her way across Axe Edge Moor in the snow above Buxton Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
4. 19/02/22
A Land Rover tows a car up an icy lane, near Buxton Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press