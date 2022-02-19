A Land Rover tows a car up an icy lane, near Buxton Derbyshire. All Rights Reserved: F Stop Press Ltd. +44 (0)7765 242650 www.fstoppress.com www.rkpphotography.co.uk

Breathtaking views of Derbyshire in the snow

Photographer Rod Kirkpatrick has shared a series of wonderful pictures capturing Derbyshire in the snow.

By Tim Cunningham
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 3:23 pm

You can see more of his work at his professional website here.

1. 19/02/22

As snow continues to fall, cars make their way up the A54 towards the Cat and Fiddle, near Buxton Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

2. 19/02/22

A car teeters on a dry-stone-wall on the A515 near Pomeroy, Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

3. 19/02/22

A lone jogger makes her way across Axe Edge Moor in the snow above Buxton Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

4. 19/02/22

A Land Rover tows a car up an icy lane, near Buxton Derbyshire.

Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Derbyshire
