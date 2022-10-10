Bonfire night 2022: Here's where you can enjoy a bonfire and fireworks display in Derbyshire and the Peak District

1. Stand Road, Chesterfield

The council have partnered with Chesterfield Football Club again to deliver the entertainment at this year’s family friendly fireworks extravaganza. The event takes place at Stand Road Park on Friday 4 November, the gates will open at 4.30pm and close at 9pm. The fireworks display will begin at the family-friendly time of 7pm and there will also be a selection of fairground rides and food vendors. There will be live entertainment for families to enjoy from 5.30pm. Entry to the event is £3 per person – free for children under five. Visitors are asked to have the exact money ready as change cannot be given. The Fireworks Extravaganza is a family event and in the interest of safety please do not bring alcohol, fireworks, or sparklers, these items will be confiscated if found. Parking for the event will be available at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium for a donation of £5 per car, which will help cover the cost of stewards with any excess being given to Chesterfield FC Community Trust. There is also a bus stop on Sheffield Road which is less than a two-minute walk from the park, find more details about bus services that stop here on the Stagecoach website.

Photo: Tina Jenner