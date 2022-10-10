Bonfire night 2022: Here's where you can enjoy a bonfire and fireworks display in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Chesterfield is set to be lit up as Chesterfield Borough Council’s fireworks extravaganza returns.
The council have partnered with Chesterfield Football Club again to deliver the entertainment at this year’s family friendly fireworks extravaganza.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Our fireworks event is a fantastic event for the whole family to enjoy.
“It was great to work with the football club last year and I’m delighted that we are working with them again this year. Please wrap up warm, wear suitable footwear and come along to join in the family fun.”
Find out about other displays across Derbyshire and if you’re hosting fireworks get in touch.
We can easily add to this list if you’re organising an event in the area, email [email protected]
1. Stand Road, Chesterfield
The council have partnered with Chesterfield Football Club again to deliver the entertainment at this year’s family friendly fireworks extravaganza.
The event takes place at Stand Road Park on Friday 4 November, the gates will open at 4.30pm and close at 9pm.
The fireworks display will begin at the family-friendly time of 7pm and there will also be a selection of fairground rides and food vendors. There will be live entertainment for families to enjoy from 5.30pm.
Entry to the event is £3 per person – free for children under five. Visitors are asked to have the exact money ready as change cannot be given.
The Fireworks Extravaganza is a family event and in the interest of safety please do not bring alcohol, fireworks, or sparklers, these items will be confiscated if found.
Parking for the event will be available at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium for a donation of £5 per car, which will help cover the cost of stewards with any excess being given to Chesterfield FC Community Trust.
There is also a bus stop on Sheffield Road which is less than a two-minute walk from the park, find more details about bus services that stop here on the Stagecoach website.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. West Park, Long Eaton
The annual Erewash Borough Council Bonfire and Firework display will take place at West Park in Long Eaton on Saturday 5 November. Gates will open at 5pm.
An adult ticket can be purchased in advance for £8, and tickets for children aged 16 and under, and senior citizens (over 60), can be purchased for £5 – both offering savings of £2. There is also a family bundle which includes tickets for two adults and up to three children, costing £20. Tickets can be brought online at livetickets.org/whats-on/relight-my-fire-bonfire-and-firework-display/ On the night, tickets can be purchased at West Park’s gates for the standard price.
Photo: ANDOR BUJDOSO
3. Buxton
Buxton's firework spectacular will take place at the cricket ground on Park Road on Sunday November 6. A children's firework display will take place at 5.40pm with the main display at 7.20pm. Advance tickets - £6.50 adults/£3.50 children/family ticket £17 from Buxton Opera House www.ticketsource.co.uk/j-c-novelties. On the gate: adult £8, child £5 and a family ticket £23.
Photo: vishnena - stock.adobe.com
4. Eyam
Eyam village bonfire and firework display will take place on Saturday November 5. Entertainment starts in the village square from 5.30pm with torch-lit music-led procession of the infamous ‘Willow RAT’ at 6.15pm. Tickets on sale early October at all Eyam stores, Eyam pubs and Calver Spar. Adults £8, children £4. Ticket only event.
Photo: yayasya - stock.adobe.com