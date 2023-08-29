The Edge faith centre have been running their community garden project since March of this year. From crop strips and raised beds behind the centre, volunteers and members of the community have been meeting on Tuesdays to help with the planting, cultivating and harvesting a number of different fruits, vegetables and flowers. Produce harvested from the garden is then donated to the centre’s foodbank.

The idea behind the garden came from wanting to create a communal, accessible space for people to get outdoors and gardening together.

Edge Ministeries Deputy CEO, Karen Tullet said: “Gardening is one of the gold standards of how to deal with mental health issues, so that’s why we’re pushing this project.

Project leader Tim Prestidge, with volunteer Ann Taylor next to the Edge Community Garden Plan

"We’re wanting to open it up to people because there is something about the earth and growing things that can help you spiritually.”

The project is headed by former landscape gardener, Tim Prestidge. Tim has been a part of the project since its early days and he has had many ideas to expand the project further. Tim’s vision for the garden has been made into a drawing, which can be found on one of the notice boards outside the centre.

The proposed plans include building a wheelchair access ramp, as well as an area of raised beds, so those with lower mobility can still take part in the project.

Tim said: “The main two visions behind the garden are to provide fruit and veg for the foodbank, and to give everyone an accessible chance to garden and get outdoors, which is good for mental health. We want to give the garden good disabled access, and it be accessible for people of all ages as well.”

Also proposed is a children’s garden, sheltered seating area, outdoor amphitheatre, and potentially chicken coups and a beekeeping area. Tim stresses that this plan is only a proposal, that hinges on both funding, and the number of volunteers the project attracts.