Could black leopards really be roaming woods and fields across Derbyshire and the Peak District? For decades, people across the county have reported seeing large, mysterious felines – often described as panthers – slipping through the countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it might sound like something from a local legend, big cat sightings in the region are surprisingly common – with BBC Discover Wildlife Magazine recently reporting that large cats such as black leopards are quietly naturalising in Britain.

Last year, The DNA of a big cat was identified from a swab taken from the remains of a dead sheep in the Lake District. The study, conducted by the University of Warwick, was the first time that a big cat DNA had been found on animal remains in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been a number of reported big cat sightings across Derbyshire and the Peak District in recent years.

Josh and his friend were convinced they had come across a big cat. Credit: Josh Williams

In September 2022, Josh Williams and his friend Ben were walking from Mermaid’s Pool on Kinder Scout towards Edale, returning home after a night of wild camping. They had just passed Jacob’s Ladder when the pair spotted and recorded what they thought was a wild cat with a ‘long black tail’ in a nearby field.

In July 2023, Bernadette Hall and her husband discovered bones in a tree in the Stanton Moor area and Rick told the Derbyshire Times the skeletal remains are potential signs of black leopards in the area.

A few weeks later Paul Stocks, and his two sons Jacob, 20 and Ben, 23, from the Mystic Paranormal UK group, decided to look for the leopard in the Stanton Moor area and were left shocked after they spotted a ‘big black cat’ just six feet away from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Broomhead, 68, who was camping near Tansley in July 2022, said that after a barbecue with friends he heard a ‘rustling noise’. He said that soon after he saw a ‘huge black shadow’, which was three or four times bigger than a regular cat, approaching him quickly. John said he ‘threw himself into the caravan’ after the animal moved from 40 yards away to 20 yards from him in ‘an instant’.

In 2022, Tracy-Jane Fielding, from Glossop, was reading in her caravan at Peak District campsite – where she was staying with her husband and son. She had not sensed anything out of the ordinary – until she heard what she described as the ‘horrific’ sound of one animal attacking another.

She said: “It was terrifying when I heard it. I looked quickly out of my caravan window, and because we have lights outside, I could see that it was a big, black wild cat. It was different to a dog because it had a long, flowing tail.”

Back in 2022, YouTuber Novice Wildcamper heard a growling sound while visiting White Edge. The video, which he published on his channel, had over 600 comments – with many people saying that the growl sounded exactly like a big cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2022, Gareth Brimelow was walking by the River Dane in the Peak District, on the path to the bridge at Three Shires Head – where the borders of Derbyshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire meet. Along the route, he noticed a number of carcasses, as well as what he thought could be the paw print of a big cat.

Since 2014, sightings have been reported by residents across the county – with Dunston Moor, St Helen's, Eckington and Ticknall among the areas where big cats were allegedly spotted.