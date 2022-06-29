Arc’Teryx Alroy trousers

But if you’re spending hours out hiking or you’re planning an active walking holiday, a good pair of walking trousers will be the more comfortable choice - they’re designed to be lightweight, stretchy, loose and breathable however many miles you cover.

Walking trousers are worn next to the skin and aren’t usually waterproof, but it’s easy to pop waterproof trousers over the top if a storm is looming.

That said, some walking trousers are water repellent, which is enough to withstand light rain.

If they do get wet, good walking trousers are usually quick to dry, which is also useful when travelling with a limited wardrobe.

Think about when you’ll wear your new trousers.

On summer walks, look for trousers that use a breathable fabric in to keep you cool. In winter, a thicker, insulated pair will be the best choice.

Walking trousers used to score pretty low on style points, but that’s changing fast – we’ve included a few smart, chino-like trousers that would work everywhere from the mountains to the office.

Many pairs of walking trousers can also be converted into shorts by unzipping lower sections, which is convenient in changeable weather and a good space-saving choice on backpacking trips.

Ensure you tr y them on before buying.