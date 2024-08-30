Best Peak District beauty spots to see heather in full bloom
Published 30th Aug 2024, 21:55 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 22:05 BST
Here are nine best places to see heather in bloom in the Peak District – ahead of sunny weekend.
The Peak District offers picturesque views all year long, but it is even more magical at the end of August and the beginning of September, when the heathers are in full bloom.
There are three types of heather in the Peak District: dark pink or purple bell heather, pale pink cross-leaved heather and the most popular purple ling heather.
As Derbyshire is set for a sunny weekend, here are best beauty spots to admire a stunning sea of purple flowers.
1. Where to see heathers in the Peak District?
Heathers are in bloom on the moorlands in the Peak District. Photo: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2. Burbage Edge
The Burbage Edge walk offers stunning views over fields of heather in full bloom. Photo: Matt Gibson
3. Higger Tor
After finishing the Burbage Edge walk, you can easily get to Higger Tor, which overlooks a purple sea of heathers in the Burbage Valley. Photo: Helen Hotson - stock.adobe.com
4. Owler Toll
Owler Tor is another great spot to see the heathers in bloom. You can get there by walking from Surprise View car park or walking through Upper Burbage. Photo: Derbyshire Times
