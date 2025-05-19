The long running hit BBC show Springwatch will be filmed live from the Peak District.

The show, which airs on Monday May, 26 will be filmed at Longshaw.

The National Trust, which owns and runs the estate, said: “We are delighted to welcome the BBC Springwatch team to Longshaw in the Peak District.

“This is the 20th anniversary of this special series which has beamed live images of UK wildlife into our homes, bringing the highs and lows of various species over the years to viewers everywhere.

Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham

“We’re looking forward to seeing the cameras getting up close and personal with the unique range of wildlife that lives in the area or stops by to feed or raise their young.”

For three weeks viewers will be able to enjoy stories about some of the wonderful wildlife which rely on the mixture of important habitats in uplands landscapes.

These will include stories about the behaviours of birds, including ring ouzels and pied flycatchers, and the magic of mammals and minibeasts from in and around Longshaw.

There will be plenty of drama from nests, setts, burrows and roosts across the iconic moorlands, meadows and woodlands, as well as wildlife watching from towns and cities on the edge of the Peak District.

Rosemary Edwards, executive producer for Springwatch said: “We wanted to broadcast from the Longshaw Estate because its upland habitats offer the opportunity to put hidden cameras on a different range of species for the first time, for example ring ouzel, whinchats, and moorland curlew.

“Filming in a new location and getting to know the wildlife there means we can share uplifting stories about our native flora and fauna. And that is something that never ceases to excite us.”

The woodlands, heathlands and meadows around Longshaw are home to many fascinating creatures from large mammals like a herd of wild red deer to smaller ones like bats and hares, as well as huge variety of birds, insects and reptiles.

The National Trust says it does not know what the expert team of wildlife camera crew will manage to see and film yet, but it ‘will be exciting to learn more about any of these fascinating creatures’.

Springwatch will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday through to Thursday from 26 May until 12 June at 8pm.