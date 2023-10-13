Autumn walks: Discover dazzling colour and woodlands on 6 walks to celebrate the season in Derbyshire

4 . Calke Abbey

Autumn is a kaleidoscope of colours at Calke Abbey, offering plenty of reasons to get outside and explore. Soak up these rich colours on a walk through the parkland and watch as nature transforms around you. During this magical time of year, the trees in the park put on a dramatic show, casting golden hues across the landscape. See the leaves turn along the Lime Avenue or walk beneath a canopy of colour in Serpentine Wood and enjoy the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet. Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for fantastic fungi on your travels, which may be lurking down below or hiding up above. Alternatively, the Tramway Trail is drenched in autumn colour and offers a picturesque route through woodland, pasture, and arable farmland. With a relatively flat trail, it’s perfect for all ages and abilities to enjoy a scenic walk or ride. The Deer Park also comes alive during autumn, as rutting season begins. Follow the purple waymarked walk to hear the stags in action, as they bellow at each other in a display of dominance. Keep your eyes peeled for clashing antlers, which makes for a spectacular sight. Photo: ©National Trust Images/John Hammond 2011