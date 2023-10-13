Autumn walks: Discover dazzling colour and woodlands on 6 walks to celebrate the season in Derbyshire
At this time of year, there’s a palette of colours waiting to be discovered across breath-taking landscapes in Derbyshire.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
Discover woodlands of golden leaves and wildlife along the way on autumn walks on land looked after by the National Trust.
With hundreds of walking trails to choose from, whether you’re looking for a bracing hike or a gentle woodland stroll, there are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and connect with nature.
As well as trees putting on their annual display of autumn colour, there’s weird and wonderful fungi to spot, fruit laden hedgerows and long lingering light that makes this one of the most stunning seasons of the year for exploring.
To celebrate the season and inspire days out this autumn, see the list of the best places for an autumnal stroll of landscape looked after by the National Trust.
Explore a series of hidden gems with Hardwick’s selection of wider estate walks to gentle strolls. Challenge yourself to the 5.7-mile trail and stumble upon often missed picturesque views, rare-breed Longhorn cattle grazing and acres of Grade 1 listed parkland: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/hardwick-wider-estate-walk
Try one of the shorter trails and watch Lady Spencer’s Wood turn into an autumn delight as the leaves glisten and fall underfoot: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/a-gentle-walk-around-hardwick Photo: Chris Lacey