Autumn walks in Derbyshire with the National Trust

Autumn walks: Discover dazzling colour and woodlands on 6 walks to celebrate the season in Derbyshire

At this time of year, there’s a palette of colours waiting to be discovered across breath-taking landscapes in Derbyshire.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST

Discover woodlands of golden leaves and wildlife along the way on autumn walks on land looked after by the National Trust.

With hundreds of walking trails to choose from, whether you’re looking for a bracing hike or a gentle woodland stroll, there are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and connect with nature.

As well as trees putting on their annual display of autumn colour, there’s weird and wonderful fungi to spot, fruit laden hedgerows and long lingering light that makes this one of the most stunning seasons of the year for exploring.

To celebrate the season and inspire days out this autumn, see the list of the best places for an autumnal stroll of landscape looked after by the National Trust.

Look out for majestic red deer on the moors of Longshaw. Autumn is a wonderful time to see the wild herd of red deer. The rut (mating season) runs until mid-October. Follow red deer and edges walk for a chance to spot them on this moderate 2.5 - 3-hour walk, not suitable for wheelchairs. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/longshaw-burbage-and-the-eastern-moors/frogatt-curbar-white-edge-red-deer-walk

1. The Longshaw Estate

Look out for majestic red deer on the moors of Longshaw. Autumn is a wonderful time to see the wild herd of red deer. The rut (mating season) runs until mid-October. Follow red deer and edges walk for a chance to spot them on this moderate 2.5 - 3-hour walk, not suitable for wheelchairs. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/longshaw-burbage-and-the-eastern-moors/frogatt-curbar-white-edge-red-deer-walk Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

Discover the wonders of the White Peak in autumn. This scenic 10-mile Ilam Park to Wetton circular walk begins at the historic Ilam Hall and Park and takes in both the River Manifold and River Hamps. On the way, you'll encounter stunning views of autumnal woodlands and limestone rock formations. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/ilam-park-dovedale-and-the-white-peak/ilam-park-to-wetton-circular-walk

2. White Peak

Discover the wonders of the White Peak in autumn. This scenic 10-mile Ilam Park to Wetton circular walk begins at the historic Ilam Hall and Park and takes in both the River Manifold and River Hamps. On the way, you'll encounter stunning views of autumnal woodlands and limestone rock formations. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/ilam-park-dovedale-and-the-white-peak/ilam-park-to-wetton-circular-walk Photo: © National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor

Explore a series of hidden gems with Hardwick's selection of wider estate walks to gentle strolls. Challenge yourself to the 5.7-mile trail and stumble upon often missed picturesque views, rare-breed Longhorn cattle grazing and acres of Grade 1 listed parkland: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/hardwick-wider-estate-walk Try one of the shorter trails and watch Lady Spencer's Wood turn into an autumn delight as the leaves glisten and fall underfoot: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/a-gentle-walk-around-hardwick

3. Hardwick

Explore a series of hidden gems with Hardwick’s selection of wider estate walks to gentle strolls. Challenge yourself to the 5.7-mile trail and stumble upon often missed picturesque views, rare-breed Longhorn cattle grazing and acres of Grade 1 listed parkland: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/hardwick-wider-estate-walk Try one of the shorter trails and watch Lady Spencer’s Wood turn into an autumn delight as the leaves glisten and fall underfoot: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/hardwick/a-gentle-walk-around-hardwick Photo: Chris Lacey

Autumn is a kaleidoscope of colours at Calke Abbey, offering plenty of reasons to get outside and explore. Soak up these rich colours on a walk through the parkland and watch as nature transforms around you. During this magical time of year, the trees in the park put on a dramatic show, casting golden hues across the landscape. See the leaves turn along the Lime Avenue or walk beneath a canopy of colour in Serpentine Wood and enjoy the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet. Don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for fantastic fungi on your travels, which may be lurking down below or hiding up above. Alternatively, the Tramway Trail is drenched in autumn colour and offers a picturesque route through woodland, pasture, and arable farmland. With a relatively flat trail, it's perfect for all ages and abilities to enjoy a scenic walk or ride. The Deer Park also comes alive during autumn, as rutting season begins. Follow the purple waymarked walk to hear the stags in action, as they bellow at each other in a display of dominance. Keep your eyes peeled for clashing antlers, which makes for a spectacular sight.

4. Calke Abbey

Autumn is a kaleidoscope of colours at Calke Abbey, offering plenty of reasons to get outside and explore. Soak up these rich colours on a walk through the parkland and watch as nature transforms around you. During this magical time of year, the trees in the park put on a dramatic show, casting golden hues across the landscape. See the leaves turn along the Lime Avenue or walk beneath a canopy of colour in Serpentine Wood and enjoy the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet. Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for fantastic fungi on your travels, which may be lurking down below or hiding up above. Alternatively, the Tramway Trail is drenched in autumn colour and offers a picturesque route through woodland, pasture, and arable farmland. With a relatively flat trail, it’s perfect for all ages and abilities to enjoy a scenic walk or ride. The Deer Park also comes alive during autumn, as rutting season begins. Follow the purple waymarked walk to hear the stags in action, as they bellow at each other in a display of dominance. Keep your eyes peeled for clashing antlers, which makes for a spectacular sight. Photo: ©National Trust Images/John Hammond 2011

