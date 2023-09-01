From novice explorers to experienced hikers, the event offers routes for all ages and fitness levels.

The festival offers 18 guided walks around Amber Valley that can be enjoyed free of charge from September 9 to 24.

A variety of trails are available, ranging from leisurely strolls suitable for families to more challenging and strenuous hill walks for seasoned adventurers. The walks are of varying lengths and gradient, from one to ten miles.

Join Heanor Walking group for a walk following the route of the Nottingham Canal to Shipley Lock and returning along the Erewash Canal. on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12.

Led by knowledgeable local volunteers and staff, the walks take place alongside rivers and canals, as well as through open countryside, towns and villages.

Participants can explore the local heritage, natural history and wildlife of each area and get great insights from their guide.

The annual festival is a collaboration between Amber Valley Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, and Groundwork

Festival co-ordinator Marion Farrell, who is an expert walking guide of more than 25 years at Groundwork and based at Ripley, says: “Walking is incredibly important both for physical and mental wellbeing. By taking part in our guided walks, you’re bound to learn something you didn’t know and meet new people.

Learn about the majestic Crich Stand and how Whatstandwell got its unusual name in a walk from Fritchley, starting at 10am on Sunday, September 24.

“As lovers of nature, we are committed to preserving our environment. The festival follows eco-friendly practices to ensure minimal impact on the natural surroundings. We encourage participants to respect nature, dispose of waste responsibly, and leave only footprints behind.

“Last year, over 400 people took part in our festival and we look forward to welcoming even more people this September.”

Young walkers aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are urged to wear suitable footwear and clothing and have a waterproof.

Dogs are allowed on some of the walks but must be kept on a lead and under control throughout the walk. Four-legged friends will not be permitted on walks that travel through fields of cattle.