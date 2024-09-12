Explore picturesque parts of the Amber Valley during the Autumn Footprints walking festival which is on until September 29, 2024 (photo: Groundwork)

Walkers are offered the opportunity to explore the picturesque Amber Valley on free guided walks.

Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just started discovering the enjoyment of walks with your family, there will be something to appeal to you among the offerings in this year’s Autumn Footprints Walking Festival.

The festival, which is running until September 29, includes a variety of trails, ranging from leisurely strolls suitable for families to more challenging routes for seasoned adventurers. The free walks are of varying lengths and gradient, from one to ten miles.

Marion Farrell from Groundwork Five Counties said: “This is a great opportunity to explore the picturesque natural areas of Derbyshire. You can meet new people, improve your physical and mental wellbeing, and learn interesting local information from your guide.

“It has been ongoing for over twenty years and every time we are delighted to see the joy people get out of walking, exploring, and learning. Each year we have an influx of new walkers that join familiar faces - some have been coming almost as long as we’ve been holding the festival, which is amazing!

“Everyone is welcome, the only thing we ask is that you are respectful towards nature, so dispose of your waste in bins and leave only footprints behind."

Walks include Black Rocks and the High Peak Trail on September 22 and walking in the footsteps of the Pentrich Rebels of 1817 on September 25 (from Belper), September 27 (from Alfreton) and September 29 (from South Wingfield).

To see what other walks are on offer and to book your place, visit www.autumnfootprints.co.uk or call Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre on

01629 533 991.