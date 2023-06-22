Peddler Market takes over New Square on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June – bringing award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, bespoke products, art, and excellent entertainment to Chesterfield town centre.

The event is free to enter and is open from 4pm until 10pm on Friday 23 June and 12 noon until 9.30pm on Saturday 24 June.

On Saturday, My Arty Party, Sherwood Face Painters and Chesterfield Escape Rooms will be hosting some family friendly activities

Cow Boys Burgers – Offering super stacked burgers with ultra-juicy patties made with 28 Dry Aged Beef, melted American cheese, fresh iceberg lettuce, jalapeños and their top secret Cow Sauce.

Freedom Best of British Beer Tastings are available to book at various times throughout the weekend, find out more about these and book online: https://peddler.market/events/peddler-market-chesterfield/

Across the weekend there will be lots of live music and a selection of DJs to help guarantee a great atmosphere. Acts include local ladies choir the Honey Belles, Sheffield based band Blue Street Brass, singer songwriter Charlotte Branson and many more.

Work up an appetite!

The array of amazing street food vendors is the star of the show, and we’re pleased to be welcoming the following vendors to our first ever Chesterfield event:

The Peddler Market has become part of the fabric of Sheffield’s Kelham Island - and will soon arrive in Chesterfield.

Oh La La Loaded Fries - Serving up some seriously stacked portions, Oh La La give the French fry the ultimate glow up. Vegan and gluten-free options available.

Pizza Pi – Chesterfield’s finest pizza slingers will be dishing out their freshly made, wood-fired pie.

Tikk’s Thai Kitchen – Serving authentic Thai dishes, made using Tikk’s own family recipes.

Sweet treats from Brownie Boss

The Brownie Boss – Providing the perfect sweet treat with a range of unique brownies and custom toppings.

The Spicy Biker - Offering original Indian street food using family recipes, serving classic dishes like Bhajis, Momos and Samosas. Vegan options available.

Gypsy’s Brew Co - Serving up delicious dairy free coffee and cold drinks.

As well as fantastic street food vendors, Peddler Market will also be hosting a selection of traders selling unique and handmade products.

Unhampered Live

To coincide with Peddler Market, local independent champions Unhampered, has organised a range of live events across the town centre on Saturday 24 June.

Working with independent businesses including Fred’s Haberdashery, West Studios, Adorn Jewellers, Tallbird Records, Einstein’s, and many more, there will be a wide variety of live music, performances and arts and crafts for everyone to enjoy.

You can find the full listings for everything happening by visiting: https://unhampered-chesterfield.co.uk/

Full list of entertainment:

Escape Rooms Chesterfield Family Activities

Freedom Brewery Beer Tasting Award-winning Craft Beer

My Arty Party Kids Entertainment & Crafts

Sherwood Face Painters Family Fun

Unhampered Live Town-wide music and performance

Music

Ashh

Berty Muso

Blue Street Brass

Charlotte Branson

DJ Tagliatelle

Floating Home

Honey Belles Choir

Peddler DJs

Private Reg

Tetraplex

Market Stalls

Choklet & More Luxury handmade Chocolate

Claymore Candle Co Vegan-friendly candles

Heart of Hearts Fashion & Apparel

Kalei Polymer Clay Jewellery