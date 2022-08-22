News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
Barlow carnival 2022.

Amazing photos capture Barlow carnival in pictures

Barlow carnival was back this August with a great turnout. Take a look at these great pictures by the Derbyshire times photographer and photos submitted by Nick Rhodes.

By Brian Eyre
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:41 pm

As well as the carnival parade you could see a well dressings and flower arrangements in St Lawrence Church, as well as go looking out for scarecrows.

The parade of floats started at Springfield Road with fancy dress floats progressing through the village and finished at the Recreation Ground, ready for the afternoon’s entertainment.

Spot anyone you know?

1. Barlow Carnival

Barlow Carnival, Top Gun by the Tickled Trout

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Barlow Carnival

Barlow Carnival, Pirates by Barlow C of E Primary

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

3. Barlow Carnival

Barlow Carnival, a float full of Elton Johns

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Barlow Carnival

Barlow Carnival, the Jubilee was a popular theme

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 9