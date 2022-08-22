Amazing photos capture Barlow carnival in pictures
Barlow carnival was back this August with a great turnout. Take a look at these great pictures by the Derbyshire times photographer and photos submitted by Nick Rhodes.
By Brian Eyre
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:41 pm
As well as the carnival parade you could see a well dressings and flower arrangements in St Lawrence Church, as well as go looking out for scarecrows.
The parade of floats started at Springfield Road with fancy dress floats progressing through the village and finished at the Recreation Ground, ready for the afternoon’s entertainment.
Spot anyone you know?
