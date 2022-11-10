All Derbyshire big cat sightings since 2014: Chesterfield, Derby, Matlock, Belper
Below is a list of all the sightings of “big cats” reported to Derbyshire Constabulary across the county since 2014 up until the present day.
Members of the public report seeing “big cats” as large, or larger than big dogs, often using terms such as “lynx”, “puma”, “jaguar”, “black leopard” or “panther”.
The unexplained sightings have occurred frequently around the more rural parts of Chesterfield but also in more densely-populated areas, including Derby city suburbs.
Larger than normal felines were reported “stalking" in rural parts of South Derbyshire such as Ticknall but were also seen in the Derby suburbs of Chellaston and Normanton.
While to the north of the county they were spotted around Chesterfield twice – in September and October 2016 – in the policing area of Dunston, Moor and St Helen’s.
Sightings also took place in Eckington and the more remote areas of Matlock and Milldale.
Derbyshire Times placed a Freedom of Information request with the Derbyshire force for the period from 2014 – 2022 following numerous videos, photos and narrative accounts of similar glimpses since September this year.