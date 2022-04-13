9 of the best camping sites in Derbyshire and the Peak District for a staycation

According to a study by Beds Divans, Beech Croft Farm in Buxton (which will be featuring on this list) was named as one of the best campsites in the UK to get a good night’s sleep at.

Research has indicated that bookings for campsites in the UK have increased by 33%.

Furthermore, insomnia in Britain has risen by an approximate 20% – so why not give one of these tranquil campsites in Derbyshire and the Peak District a try?

1. Packhorse Farm Packhorse Farm, Foxholes Lane, Derbyshire, DE4 5LF. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 193 Google Reviews). "Great campsite, the owners are very accommodating, we arrived during a thunderstorm and they offered us to move our days without asking."

2. Beech Croft Farm Beech Croft Farm, Blackwell, Taddington, SK17 9TQ. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 530 Google Reviews). "Fabulous campsite. Big spacious pitches and well spaced out."

3. North Lees Campsite North Lees Campsite, Birley Lane, Hathersage, Hope Valley, S32 1DY. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 227 Google Reviews). "Beautiful quiet campsite in a perfect location, there are plenty of scenic walks on the doorstop and it's only a 10-15 minute walk from Stanage so therefore ideal for climbers."

4. Dale Farm Rural Campsite Dale Farm Rural Campsite, Moor Road, Great Longstone, Bakewell, DE45 1UA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 193 Google Reviews). "We had the most wonderful week at Dale Farm, the camp is superbly situated for exploring the Dales and the Monsal trail, the toilet facilities are the best I've ever seen."