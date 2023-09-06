9 beautiful cottages show why the Peak District tops the UK's cycling staycation hotspots
The Indian summer coupled with this month’s Tour of Britain has fuelled cycling fever with people keen to get out and explore the country on two wheels.
More than a third (40%) of British people are cyclists, according to a survey which puts Derbyshire’s national park at the top of the staycation poll.
Self-catering accommodation providers cottages.com found that cyclists aged 18 to 43 are the most likely to cycle during a holiday in this country.
More than a third (34%) of people who responded to the survey cycle to improve health, while others did so to spend more time outdoors, to satisfy their thirst for exploring and adventure or to lose weight.
We’ve rounded up the best places for a cycling staycation in Derbyshire, whether it’s a couple looking for a romantic bolthole or cyclists who like to travel in packs.