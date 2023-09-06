News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

9 beautiful cottages show why the Peak District tops the UK's cycling staycation hotspots

Picturesque scenery and traffic-free trails through lush countryside...it’s no wonder the Peak District has been voted the most popular place in the country for a cycling staycation.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Indian summer coupled with this month’s Tour of Britain has fuelled cycling fever with people keen to get out and explore the country on two wheels.

More than a third (40%) of British people are cyclists, according to a survey which puts Derbyshire’s national park at the top of the staycation poll.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Self-catering accommodation providers cottages.com found that cyclists aged 18 to 43 are the most likely to cycle during a holiday in this country.

Cyclists riding from Foolow to Eyam (photo: Phil Sproston/Visit Peak District & Derbyshire)Cyclists riding from Foolow to Eyam (photo: Phil Sproston/Visit Peak District & Derbyshire)
Cyclists riding from Foolow to Eyam (photo: Phil Sproston/Visit Peak District & Derbyshire)
Most Popular

More than a third (34%) of people who responded to the survey cycle to improve health, while others did so to spend more time outdoors, to satisfy their thirst for exploring and adventure or to lose weight.

We’ve rounded up the best places for a cycling staycation in Derbyshire, whether it’s a couple looking for a romantic bolthole or cyclists who like to travel in packs.

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire