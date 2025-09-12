Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink.
These are 59 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list – will you be visiting any of them over the autumn months?
1. Autumn bucket list
These are some of the best places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Renishaw Hall
Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre